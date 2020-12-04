Mailbag: Story is being shoved aside

In reference to the “Community cares so much for its citizens” letter to the editor (Nov. 25): I agree and feel privileged to be a part of a community that cares so much for its houseless citizens.

However, I feel crushed at the way we treat our unhoused citizens, for I am houseless myself. Although I have been working full time and I’ve been building up my education, I still cannot get housing.

There are people out there who aren’t as strong as I am, who give up because our “community” gives up on us and continues to treat houseless people with such disdain it breaks my heart. I ask myself how such an affluent, caring community can give up on itself. The problem lies in our “caring” community that casts aside its working poor while pretending to be this loving, progressive community.

I never knew I had a purpose until I found out that my purpose in life is to help other houseless people find their purpose. I would be thrilled to talk to you and share my side of the story. Everyone has a story that needs to be heard, and I feel like the story behind houseless people in Corvallis is being silenced and shoved aside.

Janelle Burford

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0