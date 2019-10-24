I was very happy to see that the front page on Wednesday, Oct. 23, had a photo and article about one of Albany’s best stores and owner! Al Severson has been a wonderful support for Albany Parks and Recreation and the Art & Air Festival since the beginning of these awesome events. Al has been a big help for the veterans parade and helping veterans. He and his store is one jewel of downtown Albany! It is refreshing to see a story about Albany for a rare change in the Albany paper. We have good things here.
I also want to send a big thank-you to the Albany Street Maintenance Department for the quick repair of two new potholes at the end of my driveway, cause unknown. My neighbors also appreciated it since this street is a busy one.
Good job Al’s Frame House and to the Street Department. You are appreciated and thanks to Alex Paul, reporter.
You have free articles remaining.
E. Diane Clark
Albany (Oct. 23)