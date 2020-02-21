Mailbag: Stop watching Fox News

I read a letter to the editor from a gentleman who, it appears to me from the content of the letter, may be watching Fox "News" and not getting good information (Mailbag, Feb. 16).

The letter mentioned that the impeachment inquiry did not get an appearance from the whistleblower. First off, a statement or appearance from the whistleblower was not needed. Our national disgrace admitted that he made the phone call to the Ukrainian president on national TV and then provided a transcript of the call to Congress.

Secondly, the impeachment inquiry was held behind closed doors in case sensitive information came out during the inquiry. Thirdly, the inquiry did not happen in a basement. Maybe the writer of the letter was trying to be funny? Fourth, the impeachment inquiry has to start in the House, the trial itself is in the Senate.

Finally, when the trial got to the Senate, Republican senators refused to call witnesses! Why is that? Because, to a person, all the witnesses, both Republican and Democrat, would say that our national disgrace violated the Constitution of the United States! But we did not get to hear their testimony. Moscow Mitch McConnell made sure of that.

A suggestion to the all who watch Fox "News": Watch a different news channel. The info will be less one-sided, more factual and less demeaning.