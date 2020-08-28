Mailbag: Stop Trump from gutting democracy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In our view, our country’s democracy has never been in greater peril than it is now.

As the years of the Trump administration ramble on, there seems to be no effective resistance to his outrageous acts. The most recent outrage was his appointment of the U.S. Postal Service’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is removing postal drop boxes and reducing USPS funding to ensure that large numbers of mail-in votes will not make it time to be counted: a clear violation of our election integrity.

This, along with Trump’s fictitious claim that vote by mail is fraught with fraud and the consistent efforts of Republicans at all levels to suppress voter participation, could seriously influence the perception of election validity. If Trump loses, he will most likely claim that the election results were skewed by voting fraud.

We have never been surer that this country is on the edge of a precipice. If our system of government and the process by which we choose our leaders is fatally compromised, what will be left?

Mandy Cole

Brownsville

Robert Griffiths