I noticed that the "major media" has noticed the war on Yemen, a small country that hardly anyone knows where it is. I knew there was a "civil war" going on with little news about it until a small note in the paper was printed two and a half years ago, Oct. 10, 2016.
"Democracy Now" filed out the details. It was an airstrike of two bombers from Saudi Arabia on a funeral in Yemen. After the bomb run the bombers withdrew, and after a short while came back to drop the second half of their load killing and wounding thousands more of first responders and wounded.
Of course, this murderous deed was all done by Saudi Arabia, but, the aircraft were American, the bombs were American, and the bombers were all aerial refueled by the US Air Force. Now the "liberal media" thinks we should "pressure" Saudi Arabia to stop the killing the survivors in the rubble or in the desert without food or water.
Who thinks we can stop climate disaster and still feed the war mongers? Stop the war industry.
Ed Hemmingson
Albany (Dec. 10)