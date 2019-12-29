Mailbag: Stop fretting about global warming

In terms of human health, which is better, warmer or cooler weather? In the U.S., Europe and almost all countries outside the tropics, cold-related deaths occur far more often than heat-related deaths. Warmer temperatures are well known to be associated with lower incidence of heart disease and stroke, compared to these maladies seen at lower temperatures and wintry weather. Respiratory disorders (runny nose, cough, sore throat, colds, the flu, asthma and bronchiolitis) are known to be much more common in colder months than in the warmer months.

Populations have benefitted and grown in size during previous global warming periods, such as the Roman (~250 B.C. to 400 A.D.) and the Medieval (~950 A.D. to 1250 A.D.) warm periods. On the other hand, human health was seriously compromised with cold-related diseases and early deaths during previous global cold periods such as the Little Ice Age (~1550 to 1850). During the Medieval Warm Period, there is evidence of vineyards and wine-making — not only in England but also as far north as Stockholm. Conversely, during the Little Ice Age, the Thames River in London often froze over during wintertime.

