Muslim terrorists! The term has been tossed around for so many years that many people don't even think about what it means anymore. Those Syrian refugees who were families and professional people with advanced degrees? They had to be terrorists! Politicians and political bobble heads said so. So people just combine the words and don't think about them.
Let's look at a different scenario. People killed in a church in South Carolina. People killed in a synagogue in Pennsylvania and in France. People killed in mosques in the U.S., Canada and New Zealand. Killed by terrorists, who say that they are Christians. Should we call them Christian terrorists? No, because very few people who call themselves Christian are terrorists.
If we don't want people to use the term Christian terrorist, shouldn't we straighten our language out and stop calling all Muslims terrorists?
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (March 17)