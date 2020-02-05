Mailbag: Stop blaming legal crosswalk users

Dave Bard, whose letter was printed on Jan. 30, apparently is unaware of Oregon laws, in particular ORS 814.410 (2), which states that "a bicyclist on a sidewalk or in a crosswalk has the same rights and duties as a pedestrian on a sidewalk or in a crosswalk." Instead of stating that "as far as I know, a bicycle being ridden is a vehicle, and must follow vehicle laws," it would have been helpful and accurate if he would have first read the Oregon drivers' manual. A bicyclist riding through a crosswalk at a pedestrian's pace is not a vehicle.