Mailbag: Stop attempts to raise taxes

Tasting room, restaurant, bar and stadium closures due to COVID-19, coupled with the unprecedented wildfires, have had a devastating impact on Oregon’s cideries, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

The last thing our local businesses need are the 800% tax increase proposed by Oregon Health Authority.

OHA released a proposal to Gov. Kate Brown with a recommendation aiming to raise $293 million next session through tax increases on cider, beer and wine. Cider is unique in that from the consumer perspective, we’re priced and placed on shelves next to beer, yet often taxed at a much higher level, like wine depending on ingredients or alcohol content.

Even if taxed at the same level as beer, the OHA proposal would mean instead of paying a $2.60 per barrel tax, we’d be paying $23.40 per barrel — an unprecedented jump.

According to the Northwest Cider Association, 50% of Oregon’s 60 cideries had to lay off employees due to lost revenue from COVID-19. At 2 Towns Ciderhouse, we’ve fought to keep our 100 employees, but another tax increase will only make it harder for us to invest in these jobs, and it will result in higher prices for consumers, who should expect to pay at least a dollar more per six-pack if this tax increase passes.