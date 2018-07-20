The personal use of fireworks should be quelled (definition: killed; reduced to a bare minimum) in Albany and all other cities in all states.
In Albany, the evening of July 4th, it sounded like Beirut on CNN during the first Gulf War in 1991: Boom, boom, boom! It scared my cats half to death.
Go to a controlled, public display of fireworks and spare the animals, small children and elderly people in your neighborhoods from the excessive noise and the danger of starting fires.
Oh, taxpayers, get this: On the 4th of July in 2016, the Eugene Police Dept. spent more than $16,000 in overtime for six officers responding to fireworks-related complaints. I'm sure the Albany Police Dept spends on overtime on the 4th of July also.
Mary Brock
Albany, Oregon
