Mailbag: Stop all the name calling

In his May 13 letter, Jim Lindsay bemoans the politicalization of school board races, then goes on to label Democrats, teachers, school board members as "The fox guarding the hen house!" Mr Lindsay paints these folks as self-interested which calls into question their concern for the well being of the children in their care. He goes so far as to dehumanize them by calling them foxes. I chose to believe that was not his intent.

Mr Lindsay has every right to align with the party of his choice and vote for whomever he thinks will do the best job. No one should malign his character for doing so. He owes the same respect to those who chose a different party and/or candidate.

Despite its visceral appeal, name calling and shouting serves only to further the rancor and division we live with these days. It does nothing to strengthen our community or our nation. Let us chose a different path by viewing those we disagree with about public policy as patriotic, fellow citizens.

In the name of civility, stop the name calling and character assassination!

Beverly Beckendorf

Albany

