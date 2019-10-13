{{featured_button_text}}

I have to respectfully disagree with Dr. Robert Harris’ Oct. 9 notion that President Trump and the White House have no shame.

They have a great deal of shame, made obvious by the incessant stonewalling. Their refusal to release subpoenaed documents and allow administration personnel to testify is clear and convincing evidence that they know what they have done and are embarrassed, in truth ashamed.

And, as the Nixon impeachment should have taught them, obstruction of Congress is an impeachable offense. It appears that they prefer that charge over those that would result from full disclosure. That should come as no surprise.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon (Oct. 9)

