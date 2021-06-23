Mailbag: Stone Soup grateful for support

There are so many generous businesses and organizations in Corvallis.

Stone Soup Corvallis could not provide meals for the hungry without the support of our community partners. We thank our hosts, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, First Christian Church and the South Corvallis Food Bank.

We also thank Linn Benton Food Share, Trader Joe’s, Samaritan Regional Medical Centerer, Tacovore, McDonald’s on Northwest Ninth Street and on Northwest Third Street, the Monroe School District, Van Vleet Meat and Food Service, Taylor Street Ovens, and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and other food pantries for providing many ingredients for us. We love our fresh produce from Starker Arts Garden for Education, Sharing Gardens and local gardeners.

We appreciate the support of all these partners and the local community, who help us feed our hungry neighbors every day of the year.

Sara Ingle

Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0