The Wynhausen candidacy is deceptive and points to his barely-concealed lust for power regardless of the truth. For instance, he very recently said that incumbent Judge Fay Stetz-Waters somehow jumped the line to get the judgeship appointment from the governor. Wynhausen knows full well this is a lie. If an assistant district attorney would lie about something like this, then how could he possibly be entrusted with a judge's position?
Judge Stetz-Waters went through the normal appointee process, gaining the support of Linn County attorneys and ending with the full support of Oregon’s governor. Wynhausen, on the other hand, has attempted to beg a gubernatorial appointment for at least five open judgeship positions over several years. Multiple governors have passed Wynhausen over in favor of qualified candidates.
Wynhausen simply lusts for power. He will say and do almost anything to gain that power. Linn County citizens would be wise to vote Judge Fay Stetz-Waters and let Wynhausen finish his average prosecutorial career.
John Hartman
Albany (Oct. 24)