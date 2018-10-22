I have known Judge Fay Stetz-Waters for many years. Fay has the education, the experience, and the perspective that we need in our local Circuit Court judge.
Fay joined the Marine Corps as a teenager, where she learned discipline, hard work and perseverance. As a former Marine officer, I can tell you that her three meritorious masts and her letter of commendation say more about her dedication to military service than I can describe in this brief letter. Fay was a Marine’s Marine.
After college and law school, Fay moved to Albany. Over a decade ago, we became acquainted as members of our legal community. She worked with the disabled and seniors at Legal Aid; she was an Oregon Administrative Law Judge and hearings officer at the Oregon Parole Board, where her experience ranged from unemployment disputes to criminal cases involving parole violations. All of this experience and perspective serves her well as your Circuit Court Judge.
I live very close to the courthouse and I can tell you that Judge Stetz-Waters is often in her office before 7 a.m. I see her walking to her car at 6:30 or 7 p.m on many nights. She is a hard-working judge who is always prepared, fair, and respectful to the people who appear before her.
Judge Fay’s support is widespread and uniformly enthusiastic. She has my unqualified endorsement.
Please cast your vote for Fay Stetz-Waters.
James C. Egan
Albany (Oct. 19)