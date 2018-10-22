I am so proud to write this letter of hearty support for Judge Fay Stetz-Waters in retaining her position as Judge of Circuit Court, Position 1.
As a retired LBCC English teacher, I’m especially interested in this mid-term election. We need a judge not only with judicial expertise; we need a judge who has built a career based on fairness and equality for all. Judge Fay Stetz-Waters’ career illustrates these qualities: she has worked as a State Administrative Law Judge, as a Parole Board Hearings Officer, and as a lawyer for Legal Aid in Linn County. Additionally, as a Marine Corps veteran, she understands the needs of our veteran community and has set supporting our veterans as one of her priorities.
Judge Fay Stetz-Waters has said that “one of the things I’m most proud of is the fact that people who came before me — whether I ruled for them or against them — said I listened and treated them with respect.” We need a judge who will listen to all of us and will treat our entire community with respect!
I encourage you to vote for Judge Fay Stetz-Waters.
Robin Havenick
Albany (Oct. 18)