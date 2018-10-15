Michelle Steinhebel will be an excellent city councilor for Ward III.
Michelle is thoughtful, researches issues thoroughly, and makes decisions only after considering all sides of the issue.
I had ample opportunity to observe Michelle’s ethics and work habits for the four years we worked together at the Lebanon Express. I watched her as an employee and as a manager. She willingly took on assignments of all kinds and, in so doing, broadened her knowledge about the community she grew up in.
Michelle sometimes reported on the city of Lebanon, learning about its responsibilities, including budgeting. That experience will benefit the residents of Lebanon when she is elected to the city council.
AK Dugan
Lebanon (Oct. 15)