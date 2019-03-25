A friend sent me some items applying logic toward gun rights and other considerations.
Statistics and common sense:
1. Eleven teens die each day because of texting while driving (Look up the statistics.). Probably teens like the ones who proposed some anti-gun bills Oregon is now considering. Maybe it's time to raise the age of Smartphone ownership to 21.
2. The Second Amendment makes more women equal than the entire feminist movement.
3. When JFK was killed, nobody blamed the rifle.
4. No problem with vigorous background checks when it comes to firearms. So why not do the same when it comes to immigration and Voter I.D.
5. You don't need a smoke detector; that's what the fire department is for. Now, if you think that sounds stupid, you know how we feel when you say no one needs a gun.
Gary Hartman
Lebanon (March 23)