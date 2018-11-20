One might make the argument the cougar article is a bit short on real numbers, but well intended. On the other hand, it is clear statistics are being used to justify going out and killing something.
Well, why not? That's what the human animal does. The statistics are a bit fuzzy though. I, in the spirit of public interest, volunteer to go out in the forest and post signs attesting to the desirability of all cougars showing up for their annual census on 1 January, 2019. I will need help, though, as I intend to offer a squirrel to all participating cougars as an incentive, though I am a bit short on squirrels.
We will have the ubiquitous felines draw straws to see who lays on the ground in front of the brave hunter brandishing his cannon while pictures are taken as proof it is possible using great stealth to kill something that has no idea its life will be terminated in the cruelest way possible. Uuuhhh its a "guy thing."
Ken Barton
Lebanon (Nov. 18)