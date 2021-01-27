Mailbag: States have not been using doses

The GT has just published an online headline that reads in part “… governors furious with feds over lack of second doses.”

This is an astonishing display of chutzpah and arrogance by these governors, the headline writer or all of them. I am rather surprised the GT would accept and run it.

When the sun rose the morning I’m writing this, Jan. 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed that the states had thus far received 31,161,075 doses. Of these, but 12,279,180 had actually been administered, leaving 18,881,895 (over 60%!) still in inventory in various freezers throughout the states. Where are your second doses, governors? Sitting right under your noses waiting for you to use them!

Oregon? You will recall my earlier letter included the information that, as of Dec. 31, 190,500 doses had been received and distributed throughout the state. When the sun rose on Jan. 13, two weeks later, 44,623 of those remained in the vials in which they were shipped.

Joe Biden’s goal of 1 million vaccinations per day for 100 days? See above. The states have been receiving on average 1 million doses per day, but using only 400,000 of them.