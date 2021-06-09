Mailbag: States choose the manner of elections

Please do this exercise: Go to oregon.gov and, using your home address, attempt to register Elmer Fudd to vote.

You will be stymied, as Mr. Fudd requires an Oregon driver’s license number or state ID number to do so. This holds true no matter Fudd’s race, ethnicity, party affiliation or sexual orientation. Nevertheless, placing this onerous burden on Oregon’s Elmer must be egregiously racist per Chris Coffin, since he posits it to be racist for Georgia’s Elmer.

Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution gives the states the right to choose the manner of elections, and they all do it differently: 36 require voter ID at the polls (racist per Coffin); 11 allow no early voting (also racist); nine only (including Georgia) have explicit language in their laws mandating ballot drop boxes (so 41 are racist, Mr. Coffin?); 15 don’t even have an elected secretary of state; 26 have somebody other than an elected secretary of state as chief election official, thus failing the Coffin racism test.

Bottom line: Should a rational person study a chart showing the main features of each state’s voting law, with states identified by number, not name, he would not pick out the Georgia law as suppressing the rights of Elmer Fudd or anybody else.