Apparently our editor is still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Every Sunday this paper prints its so called "fact check" on Trumps comments for the week and yesterdays editorial on the Trump tweet on the California fires he once again attempts to disprove President Trump.
Last December California had record-breaking fire covering over 440 square miles and killing two people. Our editor attempts to dispute the claim of "fuel choked" forests. But what happened after the fires in 2008? Were the damaged and dead trees removed? And if you don't think underbrush can burn fast you need to talk to a wild land firefighter.
In the 70's California had roughly 60 camps averaging 250 workers to take care of the forest and fight fires. Now they are less than 17 camps with the same area. Governor Brown has called these fires the new abnormal and has even blames climate change deniers for the fires. Where is your comment on that Mike?
California suffers from poor forest mismanagement just like this state does. And with California's governor more interested in letting the flow of illegals invade our country and banning plastic straws what else would you expect.
Steve Nofziger
Tangent (Nov. 15)