Bill Tally’s letter of Aug. 10 calls for the state to take control of bottle deposits as a revenue source. This is not a new idea and it remains a flawed one. First, it’s important to remember that the 10 cents per container is a deposit intended to incentivize bottle returns. The 2017 increase in this incentive (from a nickel to a dime) is working as intended. Redemption rates are higher than they’ve been in decades, which means fewer containers on beaches, riverbeds, and roadsides, and less money left in unredeemed deposits.
Diverting those unredeemed deposits to other programs is bad policy because it undermines the power of the incentive and makes other programs dependent on a shrinking financial resource. Second, OBRC is already a good steward of the unredeemed deposits. Last year, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative invested 100 percent of unredeemed deposits, plus another $9 million collected from the beverage distributors and grocery retailers, into operating and expanding access to Oregon’s bottle return program.
Finally, we’ve created the BottleDrop Fund with the Oregon Community Foundation, so that Oregonians who choose not to return their bottles and cans, can take comfort in the knowledge that unredeemed deposits will be invested in conserving Oregon’s natural beauty.
Joel Schoening
Community Relations Manager
Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative
