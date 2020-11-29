Mailbag: Start spreading nice deeds

Recently I happened to go to Sugar Vibes Bakery in Lebanon for some doughnut holes.

There was a line, but eventually at the counter to pay, the nice girl there, Alexa, told me the previous man had left $20 toward paying it forward to those behind him in line!

What an unexpected act of kindness toward all of us behind him. What a really nice guy!

It struck me that some of us are still doing OK in this horrible virus mess, having good jobs or retirements, some means of getting by.

Even with smaller retirements, with things closed down, we sometimes could do something like paying it forward as this kind gentleman did.

I rode the bicycle a lot during the summer, and was struck at how many people would stop when they did not have to and give me a chance to get across a busy street. What nice things they did during those times of heavy traffic, still thinking of another person’s dilemma.

Think about those nice deeds that kind people do!

In this time of differences, political or ideological, these acts show the best in humans.

Maybe we can all start this, make it spread, wash away the bad thoughts. Do something in the right direction.