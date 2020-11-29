Mailbag: Start spreading nice deeds (copy)

With more than 255,000 people dead in the U.S. due to the coronavirus, I feel compelled to write this letter, knowing that my words may not change anyone’s attitudes or actions.

I know people who have suffered and died from the coronavirus. It is real, it is dangerous and it is not under control in our community. But yet in Albany, I continue to see people wearing masks improperly or not wearing them at all. The argument about masks infringing on a person’s freedom is shortsighted and selfish, to say the least.

If you are opposed to masks, do you believe that you have the freedom to kill me just because I pass near you in a store — because that is the very real and possible outcome of your actions? Yes, masks can be uncomfortable, but aren’t we strong enough to survive a bit of discomfort for the sake of our community?

Have you heard the stories of the horrific conditions our soldiers faced in World War II to secure our freedom? How does the difficulty of wearing a mask compare to fighting in the trenches?