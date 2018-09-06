A letter to the editor in the July 24 D-H complained about all the Starbucks in Albany. The Fred Meyer Starbucks will close when the new Waverly Drive site opens, so the number of Starbucks remains the same.
The letter also mentioned getting another mainstream restaurant instead of a new Starbuck's. It is easier to spend $3 for a tall latte than it is to come up with $15 to $20 minimum anytime you eat in most full-service restaurants. Also, Starbuck's pays college tuition for its employees. It's a progressive company when compared to other corporations.
Mary Brock
Albany (Sept. 6)