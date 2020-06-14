Mailbag: Stand up for rights of the oppressed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that the differences between countries mean little when our physical survival is at stake. Our common humanity matters most as the world works together to overcome this potent disease.

Racism, long perpetuated by our society, is also a threat to our survival, having led us to imagine that the difference between people with varying skin tones indicates an underlying separation. On the contrary, we are all equally human and our cultural diversity enriches us. This shared humanity is what demands that we protect every single individual’s right to live in freedom, justice, safety and dignity. Only when we speak out as allies for our neighbors and work to eliminate the pervasive, institutionalized racism that our country was built on will we be able to address our moral survival and alleviate this suffering as well.

I am a member of the Corvallis chapter of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, a national organization which brings together Jewish and Muslim women who have made a commitment to see each other first and foremost as fellow, even beloved, human beings. On behalf of this group, I urge others to stand up now for all those oppressed people who have the same fundamental right to be seen in the light of their full humanity.