We pride ourselves in Oregon as being one large community, and nowhere is that as evident as it is in the Willamette Valley. We have farming and small communities that are dependent upon these farms for their livelihood and the stability of those around them.
It has come to my attention that on Thursday, March 14, 2019, this community came under attack and a direct threat to the future of these farms and communities has surfaced. I’m not talking about regulations, invading countries or any external force. I am referencing the loss of two programs at LBCC that will have a direct impact on the livelihood of these family farms and communities.
The news hit the students and faculty like a slap to the face, the news was simple; LBCC was cutting their budget and because of this the entire Horticulture and Crop Production programs will be removed from the LBCC curriculum. The two programs will cease to exist after the spring term in 2020.
Our communities need your support, we must let tell them how important it is to have these degrees available in our community.
We need you to show up at the at the next board meeting: 6 p.m. in CC-103, the Calapooia Center Boardroom — Albany Campus. We need the voices of everyone in the community because this will impact everyone, maybe not today, but it will in the future.
Think local.
Tyson King
Albany (March 18)