Mailbag:Stand up and be counted in census

I’m Cecilia Mihaylo, I am a certified court interpreter for the Spanish language, and I live in Albany. The United States Census count is ending on Sept. 30, and it’s critical every Oregonian participates and is counted.

The U.S. Census determines our number of political representatives and sets the amount of federal funding our community receives for health care, education, roads, housing, and many other important public services that we all rely on.

This year it’s especially important to make sure your neighbors, family, and friends all participate and get counted. When you respond to the Census, your data is confidential and federal law protects your response. Census workers are already knocking on doors to count you in your home, but if you would like to avoid a visit you can respond online at my2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

It’s important to me that we have an accurate count because if we want the government to take us into consideration, we need to be present when the counting goes on. For more information go to Oregon2020Census.gov.

Cecilia Mihaylo

Albany

