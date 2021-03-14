Mailbag: Stadium priorities are misplaced

In regards to the stadium renovations, Oregon State University has displayed bizarre and misplaced priorities out of alignment with the average students the university is supposed to serve.

Skyrocketing tuition, pandemic disruptions, poverty, student loans, broken health care, systemic racism in the state of Oregon, and the list goes on. So misplaced are these stadium priorities that one has to wonder whether President King Alexander is able to make any sound judgments that address social justice anywhere, whether they be at Louisiana State University and Title IX or at Oregon State University.

I can only assume that the majority of faculty and staff who say nothing related to this stadium issue are too afraid of losing their jobs. Count me out of anything related to Oregon State football. In the meantime, I am sure OSU will continue to do a great service to the community by opening up its stadium to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The absurdity and contradictions could not be clearer.

John Klock

Albany

