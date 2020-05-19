Mailbag: Sprenger would be a fine commissioner

Over the years I have had the opportunity and privilege of working with three outstanding local politicians, Sen. Mae Yih, Sen. Frank Morse, and Rep. Andy Olson.
I have also observed Sherrie Sprenger, who has excelled at representing the people of this area for the past 12 years. Sherrie has been a wonderful mix of confident leader in the Oregon Legislature and local advocate for the people she represents. She has always made her district and the people who live here her top priority. She is everywhere in the district listening and engaging and then representing those voices in the Legislature.
Sherrie would be extremely effective as our next county commissioner. I look forward to seeing her at work in this new role.
John Lees, MD
Albany
