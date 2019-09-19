I am excited to hear that state Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, has announced that she will be running for Linn County commissioner in the November 2020 election and will be staying in Linn County.
Sherrie has been an exceptional state representative. She listens to those she represents, having our best interests at heart, and works hard for her constituents. She is an exceptional person and I know she will make a great commissioner.
Bill Rauch
Lebanon (Sept. 17)