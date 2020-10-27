Mailbag: Sprenger has the full skill set

Sherrie Sprenger is exactly who we need for Linn County. She has served 13 years as an Oregon State representative. She now desires to look out for our county full time.

Previous to her political involvement, she was a Linn County deputy, working as a first responder and keeping the county safe. Her knowledge is much greater regarding our political focus and how it plays into the larger focus at state level.

There is no time for a learning curve. Linn County is made up of only three commissioners. Sprenger, without doubt, will easily be able to transition from her state representative position into a Linn County commissioner. She will be fully trained and functional on Day One.

Her three opponents hold skills that are commendable and will assist them if elected. However, none of them has the full skill set necessary to be at full speed on Day One; they also lack actual experience at Oregon’s capitol. Please be sure to vote.

Todd Gestrin

Lebanon

