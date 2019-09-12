The news section of the paper just ran an article concerning the devastating impact on survivors of the shootout in Cincinnati the morning of Sept 6, 2018, yet you have the complete insensitivity to run the headline, "A Shootout in Honolulu?" about football on the front page of the sports section.
What in the world could your sports editor be thinking? Does he not realize what the word, "shootout" (in large bold type) does to people in these United States in this day and age of multiple school and public massacres? Please wake up to the reality of our world where even churches are locking their doors to protect worshippers. Football needs to remain in the realm of sports, not massive human endangerment.
You have free articles remaining.
Nancy Powell
Albany (Sept. 7)