Mailbag: Speak up, wear a face mask, vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read the letters to the editor of this paper and also the Oregonian.

There is a lot of the blame game going on — for the coronavirus pandemic, for the political climate we are in, for how the police do their duty in public, and on and on.

If you are unhappy with the current situation, make a choice to speak up, make a choice to wear the face mask where required, and make a choice to vote! Blaming doesn’t work well, but taking responsibility for one’s own actions does.

Marian Ely

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0