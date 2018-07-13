Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I was really curious when a person wrote that illegal immigrants cost Oregon $1 billion dollars a year (Mailbag, June 10). That didn't seem to fit what I've learned that they do pay payroll taxes that their jobs collect, but don't receive any benefits for it.

The $1 billion amount comes from Oregonians for Immigration Reform (OFIR), a branch of a national anti-immigration group. They are using data from a 2012 national report that FAIR put out. The reviews of the analysis have shown it to be questionable and shoddy, using questionable guesstimates and numbers of illegal immigrants. There seems to be some truth in the fact that educating children of illegal immigrants does cost money, but the numbers used can't be proven, and are a guesstimate that would be to their advantage to be inflated.

If anyone wants to read more about the facts versus the propaganda, Politifacts Oregon has a very good article on this topic at https://bit.ly/2JODCJD.

Rick Siegert

Lebanon (June 18)

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments