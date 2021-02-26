Mailbag: Sorry there has to be a law against it

I am quite capable of pumping my own gas.

As a teenager, I pumped gas for a living. In Canada. In the winter. And I was glad for the opportunity too, because I hadn’t yet developed much in the way of marketable skills. I feel sorry for young people today who can’t make a living until they’ve buried themselves in student loans.

We worry about losing low-skill jobs to immigration and outsourcing and automation, but what about the jobs we lose simply because businesses want to offload menial chores onto their customers rather than hire staff, and we just passively accept it? We bus our own dishes. We bag our own groceries. How many more examples can you think of?

I’m sorry there has to be a law against self-serve gas. I wish we could just agree to not do it because we don’t want to rob somebody of an hourly wage.

Bill Smyth

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0