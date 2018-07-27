In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Richard M. Nixon was our elected president. He was in his day as controversial for us Baby Boomers as Donald J. Trump is today. Nixon made some positive choices, such as establishing the Environmental Protection Agency, the great anathema for today's administration. He also made poor choices, such as keeping an "enemies list," and authorizing the "plumbers" to break into Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist's office to steal the doctor's chart notes on Ellsberg.
Today, I walked into my dining room to find my husband had left the newspaper open. I glanced at the paper and two headlines jumped out: Twitter won't block Trump (pg. A6) and Trump critics' security clearances are threatened (A7).
I don't want to argue the points of Mr. Trump's behavior here. Sadly, headlines like these, without even considering the content of the stories, are far too prevalent to be shocking or surprising. We know who is on Trump's "enemies list" and, it seems, we will also learn in a legal setting whether Mr. Trump's version of a "plumbers" break in actually happened.
Elizabeth Bailey
Albany (July 24)
