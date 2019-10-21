Marc A. Thiessen, the Washington Post columnist, has a seemingly endless supply of advice and questions for almost everybody. I have a few questions myself for him: Why do you defend a nationalist of the fascist type and a narcissist to boot? How can you disseminate the lies of a fraud, who as a leader stabs allies in the back willy-nilly and abrogates treaties unilaterally? Why do you shill for a man who has neither the vision nor the know-how to engage the North Koreans and Chinese to avoid debacles like the recent snafu in the Middle East?
Who gave our flat-footed conscientious objector and commander-in-chief the authority to trash the international order bought by millions of freedom loving people with their blood? How is it that you, as a journalist, possibly excuse the president's continuous attacks on the free press? How can you defend Trump's violations of articles of the Constitution?
How is it that you are silent when Mr. Trump breaks off negotiations with the Taliban because one Afghan bomb kills an American soldier, but sends over 15,000 troops to the Saudis? This in spite of the fact that they had brazenly murdered Amal Kashoggio, an American citizen, in their consulate in Tuurkey. You may recall that Mr. Kashoggi was dismembered and then disappeared.
As for my advice, I leave you with this: When reporting on the impeachment, stay with the facts, no diversion and deflection, no conspiracy theories or sophomoric excursions into history. Above all, spare us your mendacious right-wing rhetoric.
Franz Schneider
Albany (Oct. 19)