Mailbag: Some folks call themselves patriots

Patriot: A person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.

Exercising your right not to wear a mask is a freedom. A freedom given to you by true patriots.

Patriots unite for common good to defend this America and its people. Choosing to unmask does not make you a patriot.

Patriots sacrifice.

During all American wars, patriots sacrificed their freedoms. They were told where to go, when to work, what to eat, what to wear, when and where to sleep. The list goes on.

Choosing not to wear a mask is certainly your right. But to claim you are defending your American freedoms by not doing so is inane. Not wearing a mask in public markets or other close-quarter areas makes you the opposite of a patriot. You are choosing to prolong the war, extending the period of time the enemy will do harm to America.

Not wearing a mask when appropriate is akin to simply sitting on the sidelines not partaking in the battle because you have the right not to. It never ceases to amaze me that by helping prolong the battle or refusing to participate, some folks have the audacity to call themselves patriots. They are, in effect, detractors of American freedom.