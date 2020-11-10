Mailbag: Some communities have figured it out

A tale of two cities:

City A schools opened mid-August, been in session since. With leadership from the district office and schools, students have resumed full-time in-class instructions, sports, homecoming and clubs. As of Oct. 29, there have been 14 cases in the school population of 11,733.

City B, no leadership from district office, new programs put into place, with a very limited amount of training for students and teachers, no in-person school, no sports, no clubs. City B has been given the go-ahead to open up limited school, but the district needs at least two weeks to figure it out. What exactly have they been doing for the prior eight months?

How can Walmart, Home Depot, small businesses, restaurants figure it out and adjust and adapt on sometimes a weekly basis? It is time for Ryan Noss to resign and give the schoolchildren a true leader who will show leadership and surround themselves with a can-do staff to do the best for our children.