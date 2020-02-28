Mailbag: Some comics are a waste of space

Mailbag: Some comics are a waste of space

Welcome, G-T/D-H readers, to the paper's version of the dumbing down of America, courtesy of the Sunday comics.

"Garfield" — 75 square inches for not quite 50 words, including four repetitions of that daunting phrase, "more snow."

"Beetle Bailey" — 63 square inches for just over 50 words. (Panel No. 1: Good night, moon. Panel No. 2: Good morning, sun.)

Strangely enough, "Doonesbury's" 150-plus words, requiring relatively heightened attention, were squeezed into just about 24 square inches.

75: 50

63: 50

24: 150

Note: This is at least the third time a similar discrepancy has occurred.

On another note, Caitlyn May wrote an informative article on Jeff Merkley's town hall meeting in Albany.

But who writes the headlines? "Merkley Take Bipartisan Tone at Town Hall.'

Isn't there an "s" missing?

And "s" or no "s," I'm not even sure the headline is accurate.

GT-DH leadership/editorial board: You can do better. Much better.

As the website claims: "Your subscription supports local journalism that makes a difference."

I would prefer the difference be a little more substantial.

Tim Haag

Corvallis

