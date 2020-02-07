Mailbag: Solar panels not without problems

Mailbag: Solar panels not without problems

{{featured_button_text}}

In Sunday's Gazette-Times, Mr. Greenberg ("The Guru of Solar," Feb. 2) fails to mention what to do with the solar panel waste, as solar panels need to be replaced every 20-30 years.

According to recent reports, solar panels produce about 300 times as much toxic waste as does nuclear energy per unit of energy produced. And the solar panel waste is toxic forever, not just for 20 generations.

Until we can be assured that this toxic waste from solar panels will be safely recycled or contained forever, it seems we should be very cautious about expanding our use of solar panels.

John Ringle

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News