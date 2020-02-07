Mailbag: Solar panels not without problems

In Sunday's Gazette-Times, Mr. Greenberg ("The Guru of Solar," Feb. 2) fails to mention what to do with the solar panel waste, as solar panels need to be replaced every 20-30 years.

According to recent reports, solar panels produce about 300 times as much toxic waste as does nuclear energy per unit of energy produced. And the solar panel waste is toxic forever, not just for 20 generations.

Until we can be assured that this toxic waste from solar panels will be safely recycled or contained forever, it seems we should be very cautious about expanding our use of solar panels.

John Ringle

Corvallis

