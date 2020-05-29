Mailbag: Solar is important for electric future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Solar is very important for creating energy for an all-electric future that addresses climate change (Commentary, Paul F. DeLespinasse, May 28).

But let’s not skip over some urgent work that needs to be done to get on the path to an all-electric and solar future.

Currently, many homes, even homes with solar get an average of 60% of their energy from fuels producing greenhouse gases. These are homes that heat space and water with natural gas, oil and propane. All of Corvallis’ schools space and water heat with fossil fuels; so does the city at its downtown fire station with 37 kW of solar on top, and the Benton County Health Department, with 20.3 kW of solar on the roof.

To get serious about greenhouse gas driven climate change, Corvallis needs to develop plans to decarbonize home, business, school and government buildings that space and water heat with fossil fuels.

Court Smith

Corvallis

