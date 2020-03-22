Mailbag: Socialist label clouds real issue

Mailbag: Socialist label clouds real issue

{{featured_button_text}}

I’m writing to take exception to John Brenan’s argument against Bernie Sanders (Mailbag, March 1). I’m no apologist for Sanders, but Mr. Brenan’s argument is classically specious.

First, unlike most, he provides an accurate definition of socialism — government control of the means of production and distribution. He then suggests that, because Sanders describes himself as a socialist, his policy programs will fall within that definition.

But Sanders has never suggested government control of production and distribution. His form of socialism is similar to that of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, even Germany, none of which are failed states or economies.

This is just another intellectually dishonest argument to undermine a candidate who can beat Donald Trump.

Truth be told, our government today is virtually a do-nothing government. And to the extent it tries to do something, it does it badly. What’s the name for that, Mr. Brenan?

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News