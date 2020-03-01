Mailbag: Socialism spells disaster for U.S.

Barbara Love (Mailbag, Feb. 23) and, it appears, millions of Democrats continue to remain oblivious to the definition of socialism, the economic system so fervently favored by Bernie Sanders. Yet again, I will share it.

Socialism is a system in which the government owns or controls the means of production and distribution of goods. It has absolutely nothing to do with the examples cited by Ms. Love — fire department, police department, roads, highways and bridges. None of these produce anything, and they exist in all places under all governments and economic systems.

Socialism has been tried many times in many nations and has failed (rather spectacularly) in every instance. Capitalism, conversely, has proven itself the most successful economic system ever implemented. Contrast the working poor under both systems and see who's better off.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I assume Sen. Sanders is fully cognizant of the above definition, as he claims this system as his core belief. I also assume he has studied it enough to know full well the disastrous results wrought upon nation after nation. It speaks very, very poorly of him that he would foist this travesty upon us as his vision for America.