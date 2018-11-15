The Democratic Party of today is not the party of JFK. JFK in today's standards would be a moderate Republican. JFK was patriotic and was going to try to drain the swamp, but that endeavor got him killed. So, here we are today, and a big portion of the Democratic Party consider themselves democratic socialist progressives.
Let's break that down. Democratic socialist is an oxymoron, and to convert the USA to socialism is not progressive, it is repressive. All a person has to do is research how well socialism has worked in the past. Communism and socialism have been the cause of many millions of human deaths.
The democratic form of government, economic system, judicial system, law enforcement, health care system, is attractive to many people and countries around the world. We know this to be true because there are many millions of people standing in line throughout the world to immigrate to America legally. People throughout the world come to America for specialized medical treatment because in their home country they have to wait long periods of time for treatment because their system of socialized health care doesn't provide that care.
The capitalist free market in the USA inspires people's imagination and creativity to invent new things so they can potentially make a lot of money. If you want to live under socialism, let me know and I will buy you a one way ticket to paradise!
Matthew Goss
Lebanon (Nov. 14)