Mailbag: Socialism or capitalism? Your vote counts

Socialism or capitalism?

Today our country is faced with a decision that will be determined in November. We will make the choice of whether our country will become a socialist country or remain a capitalist country.

The Democrats have a socialistic agenda. The Democratic Party does not support law and order. They want to defund and abolish law enforcement agencies.

Many people do not like or support the candidates in either party. They are disgusted with politics and do not even want to vote. A refusal to vote for Republican candidates is a vote for the Democratic agenda. Socialism or capitalism? Your vote counts!

Felix Wilkerson

Sweet Home

