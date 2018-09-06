In response to Froma Harrop (Opinion, Sept. 6):
It's a funny thing when a paper wants to print some definition of an economic or social system like Socialism, they never go to an advocate of the subject, but will print opinions from all sorts of ideologues like George Will, for instance.
Besides myself there are many truthful sources of information regarding principals and practices of socialism. Basically it is a work in progress where people are attempting to free themselves of the predatory system known as capitalism (dog eat dog).
The real question is "who's in charge?" Is it a government that is owned by the the super rich but tolerates some socialist principals, like public schools, a postal system, and some kind of health care? Or is it a socialist government that tolerates a reasonable amount of capitalism that is felt to benefit the entire community?
Socialists will work for peace. Capitalists will murder and destroy whole nations to keep their power.
Ed Hemmingson
Albany (Sept. 6)