In response to Ed Hemmingson's advocacy of socialism (Mailbag, Sept. 11):
Socialists will work for peace? Baloney. Socialism has always led to government excesses by enslaving people to do its will, leading to mass executions. Name one country where socialism has been successful over time: think Cuba, Venezuela.
Ed is old enough to have experienced many history lessons. Capitalism provides the mechanism to excel and be rewarded for your effort. Only the failures see that as a predatory system. Economics is not a zero-sum system. We do not take away anything from others when we excel.
Tom Cordier
Albany (Sept. 13)